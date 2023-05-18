ADLIB UNVEILS HIGH PERFORMANCE DOCUMENT TRANSFORMATION PLATFORM

TORONTO, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Adlib Software, a global leader in document transformation software, today announced its new High-Performance platform. The new technology is designed for enterprises to streamline document intensive workflows for greater efficiency and accuracy at scale.

This next-generation platform leverages a multiprocessing architecture to substantially accelerate document processing speed. Coupled with new real-time workflow analytics and enhanced load balancing capabilities, the platform enables organizations to attain higher levels of performance, reduce server costs, and flexibly manage and auto scale to meet peak demands.

"With this latest introduction, we're continuing our commitment to provide enterprises with the tools needed to automate critical tasks that have historically required significant overhead," said Helen Rosen, Chief Executive Officer. "These enhancements enable organizations in life sciences, energy, manufacturing, insurance, and other regulated industries to accelerate time-to-market and reduce risks associated with audit readiness, compliance, and regulatory submissions."

"Adlib has always been known for document processing technologies that deliver superior fidelity and speed," said Anthony Vigliotti, Chief Product Officer. "When organizations need to transform vast sets of structured and unstructured documents into high-quality, easily sharable, and storable file types, they trust Adlib to automate these critical tasks."

These latest enhancements to Adlib represent a natural evolution of the product, building on its existing strengths and incorporating new features to meet the changing needs of organizations in regulated industries. For more information on how Adlib can help boost your efficiency and accuracy, or to schedule a personalized demo, visit www.adlibsoftware.com.

About Adlib

Adlib Software, a Diversis Capital Company, is the Document Transformation solutions leader helping organizations scale document workflows, expedite go-to-market activities, and improve archival and compliance submissions. Adlib Software fully automates discovery, extraction, and conversion of information from hundreds of document types, and makes them shareable and searchable. The biggest names in life sciences, energy, finance, and industrials trust Adlib for pixel perfect rendering. Adlib is a proud partner of leading RIM, QMS, ECM, and IT solutions and service providers across regulated industries, including life sciences, energy, manufacturing, insurance, financial services, as well as government. To learn more, visit www.adlibsoftware.com.

