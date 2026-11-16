Archer Daniels Midland Aktie

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WKN: 854161 / ISIN: US0394831020

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16.11.2026 14:18:53

ADM Announces Investments At Decatur Oilseed Facility

(RTTNews) - ADM (ADM) announced five projects totaling more than $60 million across its Decatur West oilseeds facility. The planned investments will support the Decatur West facility's operational reliability, safety, and efficiency by supporting projects including upgrading key processing units, enhancing plant-wide process control systems and replacing PFAS-containing firefighting foam.

Chris Cuddy, president of ADM's North America region, said: "Continued investment is essential to keeping our operations safe and competitive, and we value our partnerships with the community and state and local leaders to help ensure Decatur remains a place where companies can invest, grow and create jobs."

In pre-market trading on NYSE, ADM shares are up 0.33 percent to $73.14.

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