ADM Endeavors, Inc. Honored with World Record Academy's 2021 Sponsor of the Year – It’s all about USA HOCKEY

ADM Endeavors, Inc. (OTCQB: ADMQ) is excited to be named World Record Academy's 2021 Sponsor of the Year. FW Promo the wholly owned subsidiary of ADMQ was the main sponsor of four major ice hockey world records in 2021 earning us the honor of being named the 2021 World Record Academy's Sponsor of the Year.

ADMQ Sponsor of four major Ice Hockey World Records (Photo: Business Wire)

Marc Johnson, ADM Endeavors CEO stated, "FW Promo, the wholly owned subsidiary of ADM Endeavors is very excited and honored to receive the World Record Academy's 2021 Sponsor of the Year award. This should bring some national exposure to ADMQ."

Four-time World Record Holder Calvin Mees (aka Cal Mees) said, "Marc Johnson is a good guy and my friend with whom I play hockey with. Marc is going to sponsor the next world record attempt too!”

Calvin Mees World Record News links,

About ADM Endeavors Inc.

ADM Endeavors, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Just Right Products, Inc., is a promotional product distributor and proud member of the Advertising Specialty Institute. The Company sells "Anything With A Logo” on its website, www.JustRightProducts.com, developing products ranging from unique business cards to coffee cups, T-shirts to boots, with tens of thousands of other unique products from which to select. Just Right Products, Inc. operates a diverse vertical integrated business in the Dallas/Fort Worth area, consisting of a retail sales division, screen print production, embroidery production, digital production, import wholesale sourcing, and uniforms.

