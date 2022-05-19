ADM Endeavors, Inc. (OTCQB: ADMQ) Provides Government Contract and Bid Update

ADM Endeavors, Inc. (OTCQB: ADMQ) announces that Bruce Boyce and our sales team have had good success in the government sectors. Below is an update of the last 2 months.

Awarded Vendors

North Texas Water Authority Web Site Carrollton ISD work uniforms City of Irving Hats City of Irving Safety Tee Shirts City of Carrollton Parks bid Birdville ISD spirit wear Idea Academy Uniforms Town of Westlake Work Wear Uniforms Town of Westlake Promotional Goods City of Everman Caps and Hats Tarrant County Health Department T Shirts Tarrant County – Renewed for another year High Point Academy (Charter 2 locations) – Renewed for another year International Leadership (Charter 9 locations) – Renewed for another 3 years New School Uniform Contract with Castleberry ISD

Vendors in the books (Still to be awarded)

City of San Angelo Work Uniforms Texas Can Academy open vendor bid City of Arlington Fire Fighter Tee Shirts City of Dallas Work Wear Uniforms City of Dallas Work Shirts City of Laredo Park and Recreation Uniform bid Irving ISD Uniform Bid Klein ISD Promo and Spirit Wear City of Houston T Shirts City of Cleburne T Shirts Tarrant County CPS Uniforms

Bids we missed (Not awarded)

City of Dallas Aquatic Tee Shirts Love Field Promotional Items Texas Department of Corrections Cooling Shirt

ADM Endeavors CEO Marc Johnson said, "In this inflation-driven environment we defiantly made the right choice to shift resources to focus on Government Contract during COVID. These contracts are stable and well-funded. Our team has done a great job securing contracts and providing the service needed to warrant renewals.”

About ADMQ: Since 2010, our wholly owned subsidiary, Just Right Products, Inc., has been consistently increasing sales, with sales topping $6.44 million for the last reported 12 months. The Company sells "Anything With A Logo” on its website, www.JustRightProducts.com, developing products ranging from unique business cards to coffee cups, T-shirts to boots, with tens of thousands of other unique products from which to select. Just Right Products, Inc. operates a diverse vertical integrated business in the Dallas/Fort Worth area, consisting of a retail sales division, screen print production, embroidery production, digital production, import wholesale sourcing, and uniforms.

Forward Looking Statement:

