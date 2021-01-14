adMare Launches Abdera with AbCellera as a Founding Partner

Abdera to accelerate the development of targeted radiotherapies to fight hard-to-treat cancer

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 14, 2021 /CNW/ - adMare BioInnovations, Canada's global life sciences venture, is pleased to announce the launch of Abdera Therapeutics Inc. (Abdera) with founding partner, AbCellera (Nasdaq: ABCL). Abdera is a precision oncology company developing novel next-generation targeted alpha therapies (TATs) for patients with relapsed, refractory and metastatic cancers. The seed financing of Abdera includes a total commitment of CAD $8 million. Abdera will leverage AbCellera's antibody discovery platform to develop antibody-based TATs against nine (9) clinically-validated oncology targets. Under the agreement, AbCellera will receive equity and research payments and is eligible to receive downstream clinical and commercial milestone payments and royalties on net sales of products.

"The adMare team is proud to launch our third new well-funded company this fiscal year. Canada has already demonstrated its global leadership in radioisotope-based healthcare technologies, and we have unique infrastructure that provides a competitive advantage," said Gordon C. McCauley, adMare President and CEO. "Our team has been working on the substance of Abdera for three years, and now we are ready to show why Canada and Abdera will become a world leader in developing related novel therapeutics."

TATs are a potentially transformative new class of drugs based on therapeutic antibodies armed with high-energy radioisotopes that emit alpha particles to selectively destroy cancer tumor cells. Abdera's core technology comprises a proprietary and modular radioimmunoconjugate platform that is optimized to selectively deliver radioisotopes, including Actinium-225. Abdera will use its platform to enable the rapid development of a broad range of safe and efficacious therapies that will serve patients with limited treatment options.

"Our antibody discovery operating system provides a powerful vehicle for quick and efficient venture creation," said Carl Hansen, Ph.D., CEO and President of AbCellera. "By partnering with AbCellera, the Abdera team can focus on developing their proprietary technology and creating new therapies for patients with cancer."

Abdera's founding management team is comprised of leading biopharmaceutical industry executives, including adMare Venture Partner Dr. Lana Janes, who will act as the company's Interim Chief Executive Officer. Dr. Janes brings over 20 years of global pharmaceutical development expertise that spans the full life cycle of therapeutic product development. She is joined by Dr. Michael Abrams, one of Canada's most successful scientist entrepreneurs, as Chief Scientific Officer, and Dr. Adam Judge as Senior Vice President, Biology; and will be supported by adMare's deep research and development and business teams.

"In building Abdera, we identified the most promising early-stage technologies for this high-potential area of drug development together with a proven executive team," said Dr. Lana Janes. "With Abdera's deep biologics and radiotherapeutics commercial experience, our founding partner AbCellera's leading antibody discovery platform, and the full force of the adMare enterprise behind us, we look forward to identifying therapies for patients without treatment options today."

About adMare BioInnovations

adMare BioInnovations is Canada's global life sciences venture, building the Canadian life sciences industry from sea to sea. We do this by sourcing therapeutically and commercially promising research from leading academic and biotech partners to create new companies of scale, providing specialized expertise, infrastructure, and capital to help existing companies scale up, and driving the growth of those companies into Canadian anchors by training the next generation of highly qualified personnel. adMare's ~20 portfolio companies have attracted more than $1.15B of investment, and have a combined worth of over $2.3B. admarebio.com

About AbCellera Biologics Inc.

AbCellera is a technology company that searches, decodes, and analyzes natural immune systems to find antibodies that its partners can develop into drugs to prevent and treat disease. AbCellera partners with drug developers of all sizes, from large pharmaceutical to small biotechnology companies, empowering them to move quickly, reduce cost, and tackle the toughest problems in drug development. www.abcellera.com

AbCellera Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The forward-looking statements are based on management's beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management. All statements contained in this release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding our ability to develop, commercialize and achieve market acceptance of our current and planned products and services, our research and development efforts, and other matters regarding our business strategies, use of capital, results of operations and financial position, and plans and objectives for future operations.

In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the words "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "project," "potential," "continue," "ongoing" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors are described under "Risk Factors," "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and elsewhere in the documents we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. We caution you that forward-looking statements are based on a combination of facts and factors currently known by us and our projections of the future, about which we cannot be certain. As a result, the forward-looking statements may not prove to be accurate. The forward-looking statements in this press release represent our views as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements for any reason, except as required by law.

SOURCE adMare BioInnovations