AdminaHealth® Featured as a Top 10 InsureTech Startup of 2019

GREENWICH, Conn., Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AdminaHealth, a leading provider of technology and financial solutions for the employee benefits and insurance marketplace, today announced that they are featured in the cover story of the latest Insurance CIO Outlook magazine, where they are named as one of the top ten InsureTech Startups of 2019.

"We are delighted to be recognized and featured in the Insurance CIO Outlook publication," said Robert Bull, CEO and Co-Founder of AdminaHealth. "After launching a solution as far back as 2014 for the self-insured market, we quickly realized the applicability of an automated billing, reconciliation, and payment platform for the employee benefits and insurance marketplace. In 2018 we launched our new AdminaHealth platform as a SaaS solution leveraging Cloud, Analytics, and AI Algorithms to automate an industry-wide manual process while easily adapting to changes in healthcare and voluntary benefits. This is great recognition for the team."

Automation and consolidation give organizations a simplified solution for complex tasks and eliminate error-prone, manual processes. The end result includes reconciled bills with automated payments for each of the carriers providing coverages. Automating the billing processes that incorporate a wide spectrum of plan rules and enrollment-based benefits, such as healthcare and voluntary benefits, is AdminaHealth's core competency. The SaaS solution is offered in direct and white-labeled models.

"Our Billing Suite® SaaS platform enables organizations to quickly adapt to an ever changing and diverse set of healthcare and voluntary benefits offered in employee benefit plans," said Chief Sales and Marketing Officer, Frank Bianchi. "AdminaHealth completes the enrollment and benefit administration process through automated and simplified premium billing, reconciliation, and payment to the carriers providing the coverages. As we look toward 2020, we are very excited about the growth in our customer base across several segments including healthcare, insurance carriers, brokers, TPAs, employers, associations, captive managers and channel partners."

