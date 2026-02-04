Anemoi International Ltd

Anemoi International Ltd

(Reuters: AMOI.L, Bloomberg: AMOI:LN)

("Anemoi" or the "Company")

Admission to Trading on the American OTCQB Market

Anemoi International Ltd (XLON:AMOI / OTCQB:AMOIF), a London Stock Exchange Main Market listed technology company, is pleased to announce that its shares ("Ordinary Shares") have been approved to trade on the OTCQB Venture Market ("OTCQB") in the United States and will commence trading on the OTCQB market at the open today, under the symbol "AMOIF".

This will not affect trading of the Company's Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange, which will continue under the symbol "AMOI", and no new Ordinary Shares have been issued through this process. The Company will continue to make all announcements and disclosures to the London Stock Exchange as normal and is not subject to any Sarbanes-Oxley or U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission reporting requirements.

The Company believes that trading on the OTCQB will enable US based investors to purchase and hold shares of the Company, which they would otherwise be unable to hold in certain US brokerage accounts thereby adding to the liquidity of the stock. A further compelling reason for the OTC listing is the Company’s recent announcement (AMOI:Trasna) in respect of the proposed $150 million acquisition of the Trasna Group of Companies.

About Trasna:

https://www.trasna.io/

Trasna is a global technology leader specialising in semiconductor and mobile Internet of Things (“IoT”) solutions. With more than 600 employees and 200 clients worldwide, it combines expertise in semiconductors, secure data management, edge computing, AI, and blockchain to create innovative, end-to-end solutions - from chip design and SIM manufacturing to over-the-air subscription and device management.

Trasna provides end-to-end cellular IoT solutions with a fully integrated hardware and software stack, providing complete IoT lifecycle management solutions. Trasna’s aim is the simplification of mass IoT, focusing on security, efficiency, and innovation. Trasna has been hailed as one of the most complete, innovative, and fastest-to-deploy eSIM solution providers in the World.

Duncan Soukup, Chairman, commented:

“We are excited by the opportunities that access to US investors through OTC Markets offers. AMOI’s RTO transaction with Trasna will be transformational for both companies, and the OTC Listing can be seen as Trasna’s first step into the US capital markets. Trasna’s current sales in the US are less than 10%, allowing for substantial future growth; with direct access to US investors now secured, Trasna can also look forward to potential interest from Wall Street analysts and US Investment Banks, which should help create a solid platform to support the Company’s Global growth ambitions.”

“I would like to extend my personal thanks to Jonathan Dickson and the entire OTC Markets Team for their professional support during the application and onboarding process. it has been a great pleasure working with you all. Thank you and we look forward to the future on OTC Markets confident in the knowledge that we are in good hands”

