Admitad's AI solves a perennial problem in the CPA industry: long payout times

HEILBRONN, Germany, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Long payout times are one of the oldest and most obstructive problems faced by the partnership industry. Globally, partners wait an average of two months between each targeted action - e.g. an order or app installation - and the moment they are able to withdraw their rewards paid by advertisers.

Admitad , a performance marketing IT solutions provider, has found a novel solution to this problem. Using AI technology, partners can now withdraw most of their payout only one day after a targeted action's completion. This will save tens of thousands of marketer's months in time and give them instant access to millions of dollars in revenue.

They can immediately put the money they'd earned back into circulation, further developing their platforms and information resources, buying traffic and attracting new leads, increasing their profits even further. For advertisers, it means a multiple increase in order flow, since publishers will be able to put their revenue to use right away.

The company will invest $10 million into the further development and roll-out of rapid withdrawal mechanisms.

Traditionally, partner network publishers have to wait for two events to occur before they're able to withdraw their earned revenues:

The advertiser verifies and approves their targeted actions.

The advertiser credits their partner network account to pay for those approved actions.

In 2021, Admitad launched Instant Payout, a solution that skipped this second step entirely, allowing partners to withdraw their rewards right after approval. The partner network itself took on the costs and risks associated with waiting for the advertisers to pay. But the approval stage remained a reason for significant payouts delays.

AI-assisted approval prediction

To solve this final step - and the problem of long CPA payout times for good - Admitad turned to AI. Over several months, the company built and trained a machine-learning model that would form the basis of their new payout solution, Instant Payout Pro.

With Instant Payout Pro, AI is used to analyse all targeted actions and to predict the percentage of those that will eventually be approved by the advertiser. Rewards for these actions are then released ahead of time, allowing revenues to be withdrawn one day later, instead of months.

All orders are still checked and approved by the advertiser, but this solution allows partners to withdraw most of their money without waiting for it.

The system takes several hundreds of features into account, including publisher approval and advertiser payout histories, generated traffic amounts, total turnover and earnings statistics, order-specific data and action characteristics.

The algorithm is self-learning. After only six months of data analysis, it's already reached 95% accuracy in predicting percentage of approval - and this continues to improve.

Instant Payout Pro's approach is likely to become the new standard in the partnership industry. Admitad plans to further develop the project, testing its ability in other market areas such as risk assessment, anti-fraud solutions and scoring publishers to increase transparency for brands.

