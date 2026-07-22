People Aktie

People für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2JDBV / ISIN: CA7097621089

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22.07.2026 20:00:01

Adobe Chief People Officer Gloria Chen Sells 1,607 Shares for Tax Withholding

Gloria Chen, EVP, Chief People Officer at Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE), reported a common stock transaction on a July 15, 2026 SEC Form 4 filing.Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average sale price ($224.56); post-transaction value based on July 15, 2026 market close ($224.56).Adobe Inc. is a globally recognized software provider with a market capitalization of $93.9 billion and TTM revenue of $25.2 billion, positioning it as a market leader in digital content creation and experience management. The company's diversified business model, anchored in subscription-based cloud services, generates substantial profitability with TTM net income of $7.2 billion, reflecting strong operational efficiency and pricing power. Adobe maintains competitive advantages through its integrated product ecosystem, extensive customer relationships, and continuous innovation in artificial intelligence and digital transformation solutions.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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