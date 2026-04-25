Adobe Aktie
WKN: 871981 / ISIN: US00724F1012
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25.04.2026 21:37:00
Adobe Is Buying Back $25 Billion of Its Shares. Will It Halt the Price Decline?
Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE) is fighting tooth and nail to remain relevant in the era of artificial intelligence (AI). Adobe makes digital design software products and systems and has been a celebrated Silicon Valley success since it was founded in San Jose, California, in 1982.But the stock has been tumbling for more than two years on concerns that new AI applications will render the company's software obsolete or unnecessary. It's down 60% since January 2024 and 27% in 2026.Adobe is now in the middle of a leadership transition, looking for a new CEO to help defend the company against a wave of AI-based competitors. Shantanu Narayen has served as the company's CEO for 18 years and has led major product development initiatives, including Photoshop, Illustrator, Premiere Pro, and InDesign.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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