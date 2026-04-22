Adobe Aktie
WKN: 871981 / ISIN: US00724F1012
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22.04.2026 22:51:00
Adobe Just Announced a Huge Stock Buyback Program. Should You Buy the Stock, Too?
Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE) just announced a new $25 billion stock repurchase authorization through the end of April 2030. That is a striking number for a company with a market capitalization of about $104 billion as of this writing.And it comes at a notable time.Shares of the creative software specialist had already fallen around 29% this year before the announcement, capping off a brutal stretch that has seen the stock slide about 60% since its 2024 peak. Investors increasingly worried that highly capable artificial intelligence (AI) creative tools could weaken demand for some of the company's traditional software by making it easier for non-professionals to produce visual content. Further complicating the narrative, longtime chief executive officer Shantanu Narayen recently announced plans to step down, adding a layer of leadership uncertainty. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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