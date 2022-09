Adobe Pays $20 Billion to Acquire a Burgeoning Competitor

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Adobe, the 40-year-old software company that pioneered both design tools and the software-as-a-service business model, is the latest tech giant to employ the tactic. On Thursday, the company announced a $20 billion acquisition of Figma, a sleek start-up whose suite of collaborative tools was quickly gaining favor with the world's top designers and artists.