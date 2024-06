Adobe Shares Surge as Revenue Climbs. Is It Too Late to Buy the Stock?

Shares of Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE) rebounded after the maker of creative software programs such as Photoshop reported solid revenue growth for its fiscal second quarter. Despite the solid post-earnings gains, the stock is still down about 12% year to date.Let's take a closer look at the company's most recent quarterly results and guidance and whether it is too late to buy the stock.Adobe solidly grew its fiscal Q2 revenue by 10% to $5.31 billion topping the analyst consensus of $5.29 billion. Adjusted earnings per share (EPS), meanwhile, rose 20% to $4.48, beating analyst estimates by $0.09. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel