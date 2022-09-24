|
24.09.2022 16:23:00
Adobe Stock: Bear vs. Bull
Adobe's (NASDAQ: ADBE) stock sank 17% to its lowest levels in nearly three years on Sept. 15 following its report for the third quarter of fiscal 2022, which ended on Sept. 2. Revenue at the digital media software company rose 13% year over year to $4.43 billion, missing analysts' consensus estimate just slightly. Its adjusted net income rose 7% to $1.6 billion, or $3.40 per share, which beat the consensus forecast by $0.06.Adobe's headline numbers looked fairly stable, but management's light revenue guidance and the announcement of plans for an unexpected acquisition rattled investors. Let's consider what the bears and bulls think about those recent developments, and weigh the question of whether or not Adobe's post-earnings plunge has created a good buying opportunity.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!