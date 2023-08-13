|
13.08.2023 14:00:00
Adobe Stock: Bear vs. Bull
There are two sides to every stock trade, implying conviction on the part of both the buyer and the seller. The parties might simply disagree on timing rather than on the wider bullish growth thesis, with the seller seeking to raise immediate cash. But in many cases, there are fundamental disagreements about the prospects for a stock's returns.Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE) stock fits in that controversial category. Shares underperformed the wider market last year but have trounced the S&P 500 so far in 2023. Let's take a closer look at the pillars of both the bullish and bearish thesis for this popular tech stock.Bears won't argue that Adobe is a weak business, given its prime position in growing tech niches like digital-content creation. Instead, they'll point out that the stock's valuation doesn't make a lot of sense.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
