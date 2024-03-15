|
15.03.2024 12:48:33
Adobe Stock Drops 11% Despite Earnings Beat, as Revenue Guidance Is Lower Than Wall Street Expected
Shares of Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE) declined 11% in Thursday's after-hours trading following the software-as-a-service (SaaS) company's release of its report for the first quarter of fiscal 2024 (ended March 1). The stock's drop is largely attributable to revenue guidance for the second quarter coming in lighter than Wall Street had expected.On the positive side, the first quarter's top and bottom lines both beat the analyst consensus estimate. And in the neutral column, the second quarter's adjusted earnings guidance was essentially in line with the Street's projection.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Adobe Inc.mehr Nachrichten
|
21:16
|MÄRKTE USA/Zinssorgen belasten weiter - Adobe brechen ein (Dow Jones)
|
20:04
|S&P 500 aktuell: So steht der S&P 500 am Nachmittag (finanzen.at)
|
20:04
|Anleger in New York halten sich zurück: NASDAQ 100 nachmittags in der Verlustzone (finanzen.at)
|
18:01
|NASDAQ Composite-Handel aktuell: NASDAQ Composite gibt mittags nach (finanzen.at)
|
18:01
|Börse New York: Das macht der S&P 500 am Mittag (finanzen.at)
|
18:01
|Anleger in New York halten sich zurück: NASDAQ 100 verliert am Mittag (finanzen.at)
|
17:09
|MÄRKTE USA/Zinssorgen belasten weiter - Adobe brechen ein (Dow Jones)
|
16:25
|Adobe-Aktie sackt zweistellig ab: Adobe-Ausblick überzeugt nicht - Vorsicht bei KI-Engagement (dpa-AFX)