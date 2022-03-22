|
22.03.2022 21:12:40
Adobe Systems Inc. Q1 Profit Increases, beats estimates
(RTTNews) - Adobe Systems Inc. (ADBE) reported a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line totaled $1.27 billion, or $2.66 per share. This compares with $1.26 billion, or $2.61 per share, in last year's first quarter.
Excluding items, Adobe Systems Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.60 billion or $3.37 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.34 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.0% to $4.26 billion from $3.91 billion last year.
Adobe Systems Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q1): $1.27 Bln. vs. $1.26 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $2.66 vs. $2.61 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $3.34 -Revenue (Q1): $4.26 Bln vs. $3.91 Bln last year.
-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $3.30 Next quarter revenue guidance: $4.34 Bln
|14.12.21
|Adobe Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|16.09.20
|Adobe Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|16.09.20
|Adobe overweight
|Barclays Capital
|16.09.20
|Adobe Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|16.09.20
|Adobe overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
