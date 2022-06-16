Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
16.06.2022 22:12:35

Adobe Systems Inc. Q2 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Adobe Systems Inc. (ADBE) released earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $1.18 billion, or $2.49 per share. This compares with $1.12 billion, or $2.32 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Adobe Systems Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.59 billion or $3.35 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.31 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 14.3% to $4.39 billion from $3.84 billion last year.

Adobe Systems Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $1.18 Bln. vs. $1.12 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.49 vs. $2.32 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $3.31 -Revenue (Q2): $4.39 Bln vs. $3.84 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $3.33 Next quarter revenue guidance: $4.43 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $13.50 Full year revenue guidance: $17.65 Bln

