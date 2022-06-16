|
16.06.2022 22:12:35
Adobe Systems Inc. Q2 Profit Increases, beats estimates
(RTTNews) - Adobe Systems Inc. (ADBE) released earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.
The company's earnings totaled $1.18 billion, or $2.49 per share. This compares with $1.12 billion, or $2.32 per share, in last year's second quarter.
Excluding items, Adobe Systems Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.59 billion or $3.35 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.31 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 14.3% to $4.39 billion from $3.84 billion last year.
Adobe Systems Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q2): $1.18 Bln. vs. $1.12 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.49 vs. $2.32 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $3.31 -Revenue (Q2): $4.39 Bln vs. $3.84 Bln last year.
-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $3.33 Next quarter revenue guidance: $4.43 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $13.50 Full year revenue guidance: $17.65 Bln
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Adobe Inc.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Adobe Inc.mehr Analysen
|14.12.21
|Adobe Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|16.09.20
|Adobe Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|16.09.20
|Adobe overweight
|Barclays Capital
|16.09.20
|Adobe Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|16.09.20
|Adobe overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|14.12.21
|Adobe Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|16.09.20
|Adobe Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|16.09.20
|Adobe overweight
|Barclays Capital
|16.09.20
|Adobe Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|16.09.20
|Adobe overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|16.09.20
|Adobe Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|16.09.20
|Adobe overweight
|Barclays Capital
|16.09.20
|Adobe Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|16.09.20
|Adobe overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|16.09.20
|Adobe Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|14.12.21
|Adobe Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Adobe Inc.
|338,15
|-1,41%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerDeutliche Volatilität am großen Verfallstag: ATX geht kaum verändert ins Wochenende -- DAX zieht schlussendlich an -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit uneinheitlicher Tendenz
Der heimische Markt konnte seine zwischenzeitlichen Gewinne letztlich nicht verteidigen. Der deutsche Leitindex beendete den Freitagshandel im Plus. Die US-Börsen finden keine gemeinsame Richtung. Die asiatischen Börsen zeigten sich auch am Freitag uneins.