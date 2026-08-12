AppLovin Aktie
WKN DE: A2QR0K / ISIN: US03831W1080
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12.08.2026 17:00:24
Adobe vs. AppLovin: Which Technology Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?
As digital advertising evolves and creative tools embrace automation, investors must choose between established giants and high-growth challengers. Deciding between Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) and AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) requires weighing valuation against momentum.Adobe remains the industry standard for creative professionals and document management, while AppLovin has transitioned into a powerful advertising technology platform for mobile developers. Both companies play vital roles in how businesses reach and engage digital audiences. This comparison examines which of these software leaders offers a more compelling opportunity for your portfolio in 2026.Adobe operates a massive software ecosystem divided into three primary clouds focused on creativity, document management, and digital experiences. The company sells subscription-based access to tools like Photoshop and Acrobat to a diverse audience ranging from individual creators to the Fortune 100. By integrating generative artificial intelligence into its creative workflows, Adobe is positioning itself to remain essential in the broader universe of tech stocks. The company recently expanded its enterprise marketing capabilities through the acquisition of Semrush in April 2026.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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13.08.26
|Zuversicht in New York: NASDAQ 100 startet in der Gewinnzone (finanzen.at)
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12.08.26
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11.08.26
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Adobe Inc.
|231,20
|-1,83%
|AppLovin Corp
|269,85
|-0,35%