Arista Networks Aktie
WKN DE: A40V33 / ISIN: US0404132054
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10.08.2026 01:11:01
Adobe vs. Arista Networks: Which Technology Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?
One company powers the world's creative output, while the other builds the high-speed digital highways that make modern artificial intelligence possible. Choosing between Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) and Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) means weighing software stability against infrastructure growth.Adobe provides the essential software suite for digital creators, while Arista dominates the high-performance networking equipment market for data centers. Both companies are pivotal to the artificial intelligence revolution, though they play very different roles. Investors can compare them to decide whether to prioritize established software platforms or the hardware infrastructure powering the cloud.Adobe is a titan among tech stocks, providing essential tools for digital creation, document management, and marketing analytics. Its recent acquisitions of Semrush and Topaz Labs aim to boost AI-driven content marketing and image enhancement capabilities. These strategic moves help the company serve a massive base of 50 million Behance community members and global enterprise clients.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Adobe Inc.
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05.08.26
|NASDAQ Composite Index-Papier Adobe-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Adobe von vor 10 Jahren eingefahren (finanzen.at)
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|Pluszeichen in New York: NASDAQ 100 beendet die Donnerstagssitzung mit deutlichen Gewinnen (finanzen.at)
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|Schwache Performance in New York: NASDAQ 100 letztendlich im Minus (finanzen.at)
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29.07.26
|Börse New York: NASDAQ 100 präsentiert sich am Nachmittag leichter (finanzen.at)
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29.07.26
|NASDAQ 100 aktuell: NASDAQ 100 zeigt sich am Mittag leichter (finanzen.at)
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29.07.26
|NASDAQ Composite Index-Papier Adobe-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte eine Investition in Adobe von vor 5 Jahren bedeutet (finanzen.at)
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29.07.26
|dailyAktien: Adobe Systems – Zunehmende Kaufdynamik (NewsTool)
Analysen zu Adobe Inc.
|13.03.26
|Adobe Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|12.09.25
|Adobe Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12.12.24
|Adobe Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|13.03.26
|Adobe Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|12.09.25
|Adobe Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12.12.24
|Adobe Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|12.09.25
|Adobe Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12.12.24
|Adobe Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|13.03.26
|Adobe Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Adobe Inc.
|228,50
|-0,39%
|Arista Networks Inc Registered Shs
|164,72
|1,23%