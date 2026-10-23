CrowdStrike Aktie
WKN DE: A2PK2R / ISIN: US22788C1053
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23.10.2026 14:49:56
Adobe vs. CrowdStrike: Which Technology Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?
Software investing often requires choosing between established cash generators and high-growth disruptors. Should you prioritize the creative dominance of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) or the defensive growth potential of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD)?
Adobe is the undisputed leader in creative and document software, providing essential tools for the digital economy. CrowdStrike has transformed cybersecurity with its cloud-native endpoint protection. While Adobe offers mature profitability, CrowdStrike focuses on capturing share in the critical security market, making this a choice between stability and expansion.
Adobe is a titan among tech stocks, providing essential tools for digital creation and document management. The company operates through three primary segments: Creative Cloud, Document Cloud, and Experience Cloud. Its subscription-based model serves a global audience ranging from individual creators to large government agencies. Recently, the company expanded its capabilities by acquiring Topaz Labs, ensuring its software remains competitive as AI-driven creative tools evolve.
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Analysen zu CrowdStrike
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Adobe Inc.
|235,50
|-2,10%
|CrowdStrike
|229,80
|8,32%
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