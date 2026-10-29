International Business Corporation For Trading and Agencies Aktie
ISIN: EGS550K1C019
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29.10.2026 17:48:17
Adobe vs. International Business Machines: Which Technology Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?
Choosing between a creative software titan and an enterprise infrastructure legend depends on your financial goals. Deciding between Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) and International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) requires a close look at their growth and stability profiles.
Adobe leads the market in design and document workflows, moving aggressively into generative artificial intelligence. IBM focuses on the backbone of corporate technology, specializing in hybrid cloud and consulting. While both serve the enterprise sector, they offer distinct financial profiles, making this a choice between high-margin software and steady, global infrastructure.
Adobe develops an end-to-end platform for creative, productivity, and marketing workflows. Its solutions serve business professionals, consumers, and large enterprise marketing teams in the tech stocks market. In its latest annual report, filed for FY 2025, the company highlighted how it integrates third-party platforms to support its content supply chain and generative AI models. It also expanded its capabilities through the acquisition of Topaz Labs L.L.C. in June 2026.
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Adobe Inc.
|223,80
|0,74%
|IBM Corp. (International Business Machines)
|230,60
|1,01%
|International Public Partnerships Ltd
|1,39
|-0,72%
|International Business Corporation For Trading and Agencies
|10,69
|3,89%
|International Business Machines Corp Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.1 Shs
|28 300,00
|1,36%
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