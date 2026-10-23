Adobe vs. Salesforce: Which Technology Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

Software giants Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) and Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) are competing for dominance in the enterprise cloud market as businesses shift toward automated workflows. Deciding which stock is a better buy today requires a look at their evolving platforms.

Adobe provides essential tools for creative design and document management, while Salesforce leads the market for customer relationship management software. Both companies have integrated advanced artificial intelligence into their core offerings to drive growth. Investors often compare these two because they represent established leaders within the tech stocks sector with massive recurring revenue.

Adobe provides an end-to-end platform for creative, marketing, and document productivity professionals. Its solutions, including Adobe Acrobat, Creative Cloud, and the Adobe Experience Platform, are used by consumers and global enterprises. The company says it reaches 1 billion monthly active users across its various productivity and creativity solutions. Adobe leverages an extensive ecosystem of partner-integrated AI models to support its content workflows for students, small businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

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