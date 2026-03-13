Time Aktie
WKN DE: A11312 / ISIN: US8872281048
|
13.03.2026 06:03:00
Adobe's Revenue Accelerates. Is It Time to Buy This Beaten-Down Software Stock?
Shares of creative software specialist Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE) have been crushed recently. The stock has plummeted to roughly $274 as of this writing as investors fret over rising artificial intelligence (AI) competition and -- now -- the abrupt news of a major leadership transition.But while the market dumps the stock, Adobe's underlying business is actually picking up momentum and generating record fiscal first-quarter cash. With the stock trading at a severe discount to its historical norms, is this a rare opportunity to buy a high-quality software franchise on the cheap?Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
