Adobe's Stock Is Undervalued Right Now. Should You Buy the Dip?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Few software companies have achieved the level of success of Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE). With world-class margins and an industry-standard product line, Adobe is a role model for many software companies.Its business success has directly translated into its stock's performance, up 750% over the past decade. However, the stock has fallen on hard times recently, down more than 40% since peaking in late 2021. At these levels, the stock looks undervalued, but is this writing on the wall? Or is there a genuine bargain here?Adobe's software suite is primarily marketed to anyone in the graphic design field, although it also has general business software used to modify and create PDFs. Part of the reason Adobe has become the industry standard is that its software is used and taught in high school and higher education. By capturing this audience, Adobe has a strong foothold in the graphic design space.Continue reading