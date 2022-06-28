Adorama Business Solutions Launches Federal Government Purchasing Portal

New Dedicated Portal Offers Maximum Flexibility and Makes Purchasing Technology and Electronics Products Easy for Federal Government Employees

NEW YORK, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Adorama Business Solutions, the premier technology resource for public, private, and federal institutions, today announced its new federal government purchasing portal. The dedicated e-commerce site provides access to thousands of technology and electronics products, with built-in compliance tools to simplify and streamline the purchase experience. Federal government employees can now register for a free account and browse Adorama's range of more than 250,000 products spanning across photography, video, audio, lighting and studio gear, drones, public safety and forensics equipment, virtual and augmented reality, computers, office equipment and more.

The purchasing portal offers a range of features that remove complexities often involved in purchasing for the federal government, including clearly labeled country of origin information on products, and contract pricing automatically applied. From the purchasing portal dashboard, customers can easily manage orders, re-order frequently purchased items, and contact their assigned Account Manager for any technical or order-related questions.

"After serving federal government clients via a dedicated sales team for decades, Adorama Business Solutions is excited to launch its new online purchasing portal to offer added flexibility for federal government employees," said Ben Murray, Director of Federal Government Sales. "For many years our customers have been asking for an e-commerce experience that makes life simpler when purchasing from our extensive range of technology products. We have worked that feedback into the creation of this new site, which has all the great products customers are used to seeing from us, plus a host of features that simplify the purchase experience."

Adorama Business Solutions carries leading brands including Apple, Canon, Nikon, Sony, Freefly, Panasonic, HP, Blackmagic, RED, Brinc Drones, HTC, Profoto, Shure, Roland, Pelican, JBL, Varjo Xerox and more. Federal government customers can shop via purchase order (PO) or by p-card, meaning maximum flexibility.

For more information on how Adorama Business Solutions can provide innovative technology solutions to master your mission, please visit www.adorama.com/government.

About Adorama Business Solutions

We listen. We collaborate. We amaze. Adorama Business Solutions helps public, private, and federal institutions communicate more vividly, efficiently and effectively with pioneering technology solutions. You'll work with a dedicated account manager from Day 1, helping you choose the right product solutions from a quarter of a million products for your needs and budget. To get you the gear you need to master your mission, we offer flexible procurement and financing options, plus features that help budget management like an extensive range of used equipment. Through our comprehensive suite of Technical Services, we help you get the most out of your purchases with us. Find out more about the benefits of working with Adorama Business Solutions at www.adorama.com/business.

