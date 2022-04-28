Adore Me Collaborates with the Smiley Company on Limited-Edition Collection

NEW YORK, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lingerie brand Adore Me, known for supporting all lifestyles and body types through size-inclusive lingerie, is proud to announce their collaboration with The Smiley Company: a like-minded brand that encourages a more positive future.

The Adore Me x Smiley collaboration features a limited-edition collection of contemporary tops and bottoms designed by award-winning design agency Yarza Twins. Created to stand out from the crowd—and to remind you to enjoy life with a smile—the collection is accented with fun colors, bold prints, and maximalist patterns.

"We're very excited to be partnering with Smiley," said Alix Coucardon, VP of Brand & Consumer Insights at Adore Me. "The collection is all about fun and self expression—and we can't wait for our customers to enjoy it."

Following one of Adore Me's leading values of sustainability, the Adore Me x Smiley collection employed Prompt.ly digital printing technology—allowing the manufacturer to print Yarza Twins' designs on readymade garments, using less energy, water, and resources. To further contribute to global sustainable development, Adore Me is partnering with Thirst Project for Earth Day and donating a percentage of sales from the Adore Me x Smiley collection. By teaming up with Thirst Project, Adore Me will help facilitate clean-water access in the Kingdom of Eswatini—where only 58% of residents have access to basic sanitation facilities.

The Adore Me x Smiley limited-edition collection includes unlined bralettes and underwear available in sizes XS–4X, as well as leggings in sizes XS–XL. All styles are available on adoreme.com from $14.95–$44.95.

About Adore Me

Founded in 2011 as a disruptive online lingerie startup, Adore Me has evolved into a DTC womenswear brand that serves women of all sizes and budgets. The company is transforming the way people shop with a pioneering try-at-home commerce service that features lingerie, swimwear, activewear, loungewear, and compression intimates. With a series of innovation-driven Sister Brands, Adore Me is revolutionizing affordable sustainability through cutting-edge technologies and advanced innovations at affordable price points.

About The Smiley Company™ & ©

For the past 50 years, Smiley has embraced positivity, creativity, and collaboration, inspiring forward-facing optimism around the world. Born as a symbol for good news in the newspaper France Soir in 1972, Smiley is now a universally recognized TOP 100 global licensing company registered in over 100 countries. A lifestyle brand that encourages everyone to express more empathy, compassion, and gratitude, Smiley is determined to build a better future.

