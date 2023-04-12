12.04.2023 20:33:00

ADP Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

ROSELAND, N.J., April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADP) has declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.25 per share payable July 1, 2023 to shareholders of record on June 9, 2023.

