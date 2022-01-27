ADP Demonstrates Exceptional Workplace Equality with 13th Perfect Score

ROSELAND, N.J., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ADP, a leading global technology company providing human capital management (HCM) solutions, has received its 13th consecutive 100 percent rating in the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's (HRC) annual Corporate Equality Index (CEI), strengthening its designation as a Best Place to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality.

"We believe in creating an environment that's supportive of each and every associate and their distinct contributions."

The nation's foremost benchmarking survey and report measuring corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ+ workplace equality, the CEI evaluates policies and practices including non-discrimination workplace protections, domestic partner benefits, transgender-inclusive health care benefits, competency programs, and public engagement with the LGBTQ+ community. ADP once again received the highest possible rating in all criteria, demonstrating its continued commitment to workplace equality and its ability to offer safe and fair working environments for employees of every sexual orientation, gender identity and expression.

"Here at ADP, we believe in creating an environment that's supportive of each and every associate and their distinct contributions," said Bob Lockett, chief diversity and talent officer at ADP. "We continuously review our corporate policies and practices to align with the evolving needs of all associates and to give them the tools and support they need to succeed. We are proud to be recognized for our efforts in building such a culture at ADP."

"When the Human Rights Campaign Foundation created the Corporate Equality Index 20 years ago, we dreamed that LGBTQ+ workers—from the factory floor to corporate headquarters, in big cities and small towns—could have access to the policies and benefits needed to thrive and live life authentically," said Jay Brown, Human Rights Campaign senior vice president of programs, research and training. "We are proud that the Corporate Equality Index paved the way to that reality for countless LGBTQ+ workers in America and abroad. But there is still more to do, which is why we are raising the bar yet again to create more equitable workplaces and a better tomorrow for LGBTQ+ workers everywhere. Congratulations to ADP for achieving the title of 'best places to work for LGBTQ+ equality' and working to advance inclusion in the workplace."

To build a culture where everyone can thrive, ADP embraces all forms of gender identity and expression, race, ethnicity, nationality, age, sexual orientation, veteran, and disability status. Since 2017, ADP CEO Carlos Rodriguez has been a signatory of the CEO Action for Diversity and Inclusion Pledge, which demonstrates leadership's dedication to advancing diversity and inclusion within the workplace. Additionally, ADP's PRIDE business resource group supports and champions LGBTQ+ associates, and the company provides benefits that are awarded to any domestic partner. ADP has also trained over 2,000 leaders in mitigating unconscious bias and using best practices to ensure inclusive hiring.

To help companies advance their DE&I programs to affect change, ADP hosted a virtual Inclusion Summit discussing the challenges and opportunities tied to inclusion at work. Keynotes Glennon Doyle and Abby Wambach shared their diverse experiences and learnings on building resilience to help historically marginalized or underrepresented groups, including LGBTQ+. ADP additionally offers guidance and resources to help employers foster a people-centric culture.

For more information on the 2022 Corporate Equality Index, or to download a free copy of the report, visit http://www.hrc.org/cei. To learn more about ADP's commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion, view the latest Global Corporate Social Responsibility Report: http://sustainability.adp.com/.

