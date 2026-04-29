Automatic Data Processing Aktie

Automatic Data Processing für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 850347 / ISIN: US0530151036

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29.04.2026 14:27:55

ADP Q3 Earnings Up; Raises FY26 Outlook; Share Surge In Pre-market

(RTTNews) - Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP), a provider of cloud-based human capital management solutions, on Wednesday reported its higher net income in the third quarter compared with the previous year.

For the third quarter, net income increased to $1.36 billion from $1.25 billion in the previous year.

Earnings per share were $3.38 versus $3.06 last year.

Adjusted net income increased to $1.36 billion from $1.25 billion in the previous year.

Adjusted earnings per share were $3.37 versus $3.06 last year.

Adjusted EBIT rose to $1.79 billion from $1.63 billion in the prior year.

Revenue increased to $5.94 billion from $5.55 billion in the previous year.

Looking ahead, the company now expects growth of 6% to 7% compared to the previously expected growth of 6%

Earnings per share for the fiscal year 2026 is anticipated to grow 10% to 11%, from the previously expected growth of 9% to 10%.

Adjusted earnings per share is expected to grow 10% to 11%, from the previously expected growth of 9% to 10%.

In the pre-market trading, 4.06% higher at $207.25 on the Nasdaq.

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