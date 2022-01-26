|
26.01.2022 13:00:00
ADP Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results
ROSELAND, N.J., Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ADP (Nasdaq: ADP), a leading global technology company providing human capital management (HCM) solutions, today announced its second quarter fiscal 2022 financial results along with its revised fiscal 2022 outlook through an earnings release available on the company's website at investors.adp.com/events-and-presentations. This earnings release will also be furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on a Current Report on Form 8-K and available at sec.gov.
As previously announced, ADP will host a conference call for financial analysts today, Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. ET. The conference call will be webcast live on ADP's website at investors.adp.com and will be available for replay following the call. A slide presentation accompanying the webcast is also available at investors.adp.com/events-and-presentations.
Supplemental financial information including schedules of quarterly and full year reportable segment revenues and earnings for fiscal years 2020, 2021, and 2022, as well as quarterly details of the fiscal 2022 results from the client funds extended investment strategy, are posted to ADP's website at investors.adp.com. ADP news releases, current financial information, SEC filings and Investor Relations presentations are accessible at the same website.
About ADP (Nasdaq: ADP)
Designing better ways to work through cutting-edge products, premium services and exceptional experiences that enable people to reach their full potential. HR, Talent, Time Management, Benefits and Payroll. Informed by data and designed for people. Learn more at ADP.com.
ADP, the ADP logo, and Always Designing for People are trademarks of ADP, Inc.
Copyright © 2022 ADP, Inc. All rights reserved.
ADP-Investor Relations
Investor Relations Contact:
Danyal Hussain, CFA
973.974.7836
Danyal.Hussain@adp.com
ADP-Media
Media Contact:
Allyce Hackmann
201.400.4583
Allyce.Hackmann@adp.com
Source: Automatic Data Processing, Inc.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/adp-reports-second-quarter-fiscal-2022-results-301468102.html
SOURCE ADP - IR
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Automatic Data Processing Inc.mehr Nachrichten
|
25.01.22
|Ausblick: Automatic Data Processing gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
|
11.01.22
|Erste Schätzungen: Automatic Data Processing zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Automatic Data Processing Inc.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Automatic Data Processing Inc.
|176,18
|-3,20%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerHin und Her an den US-Börsen mit rotem Ausklang -- Nach Powell-Aussagen: ATX geht stärker aus dem Handel -- DAX letztlich im Plus -- Asiens Börsen schließen tiefrot
Der heimische Markt konnte seine anfänglichen Verluste am Donnerstag abschütteln. Der deutsche Leitindex kletterte im Verlauf in die Gewinnzone. Die US-Börsen zeigten sich am Donnerstag volatil. Mit schweren Kursverlusten reagierten die asiatischen Aktienmärkte auf die Ergebnisse des Zinstreffens der US-Notenbank vom Vorabend.