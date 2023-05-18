18.05.2023 22:15:00

ADP to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

ROSELAND, N.J., May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ADP (Nasdaq: ADP), a leading global technology company providing human capital management (HCM) solutions, today announced that members of its management team will present at the following conferences:

  • The J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference on Monday, May 22, 2023.
  • The TD Cowen Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on Wednesday, May 31, 2023.
  • The Baird Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference on Thursday, June 8, 2023.

Information regarding webcast and archived replay of the events will be available on ADP's website at investors.adp.com.

