Adrianna Papell Launches S'HUG®--The First Patented Cardigan Wrap

NEW YORK, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Adrianna Papell LLC, a leading brand in the occasion dress and bridal market, today announced the launch of S'HUG® -- the new versatile cardigan wrap available exclusively at https://www.adriannapapell.com/pages/shug. The exclusive patented style, designed with a touch of cashmere for added softness, takes inspiration from three essentials in every woman's closet—the cardigan, wrap and scarf—and transforms them into the first easy-to-wear, one piece wonder that is versatile, seasonless and can be worn dozens of different ways.

The S'HUG® utilizes a patented tunnel sleeve design, which allows for a seamless transformation from wrap to cardigan to scarf, while keeping the S'HUG® comfortably hands free. When she is ready to slip out of the cardigan but still wants the comfort of a soft, cozy layer, she can simply drape the S'HUG® into a stylish scarf or wrap.

"Creating a simple, yet unique accessory that is also functional aligns with our mission of helping all women look and feel their best," said Jaynee Berkman, President, and Chief Creative Officer at Adrianna Papell. "Thanks to its integrated sleeves, wearing a light, stylish layer that stays in place without slipping or falling down as she transitions from one event to another—from the office to dinner, from a beach vacation to a party and even taking a selfie—is now possible. The S'HUG® is the versatile cardigan wrap she never knew she needed."

Kiyeon Nam, the inventor of the S'HUG®, said she was inspired as a young mother and businesswoman who was constantly on the go to create the S'HUG® to help women feel stylish and empowered. "Like so many women today, I found it challenging to stay fashionable while working, taking care of the children and the household," the inventor said. "The S'HUG® is a symbolic invention—it's an encouraging hug from your inner self that every woman deserves."

The S'HUG® is available in extensive selection of colors and metallic detailing, with endless styling options that work 24/7 embracing those every day and special moments in a woman's life. The assortment is fully size inclusive, spanning sizes XS/S; M/L; XL/XXL and fits up to size 20. The S'HUG® retails between $79-$119.

About Adrianna Papell:

For over 40 years, the Adrianna Papell Group, a New York City based occasions and bridal company, mission has been focused on being the style destination for every woman and every occasion. With an artisanal attention to detail and quality craftsmanship and fit, Adrianna Papell collections are infused with a timeless elegance and eclectic flair that empowers women of all ages and silhouettes to feel and look their best. Each piece is designed for the way women live today—transitioning effortlessly from one occasion to the next. Today, the Adrianna Papell brand has a substantial market share in the dress business and is distributed to all leading retailers in the United States, across 27 countries and through the brand's direct to consumer ecommerce site. Adrianna Papell is fast growing its brand recognition in the wedding industry with a full complement of wedding attire for the bride and her bridal party from say "Yes" to "I do". Adrianna Papell strikes to celebrate the important moments of life by celebrating the women who experience them.

About Kiyeon Nam

Kiyeon Nam is an award-winning fashion innovator and the founder and chief executive of Baby De La Baye, Inc. and B'ZT, LLC., leading fashion and technology startups in NYC. Kiyeon's innovations have been recognized by a number of prestigious media outlets, including Time Magazine's Best 100 Inventions and the 50 Game Changing Inventions by Entrepreneur Magazine. She is the recipient of the Female Founders Award by TechCrunch, recognized by Insights Success as one of the top 10 successful entrepreneurs and was the gold winner of the prominent Edison Award.

