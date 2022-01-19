Adroit now connected to Coinbase Prime

STAMFORD, Conn., Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Adroit Trading Technologies, a leading trading system for institutional OTC investors, today announced that it has connected with Coinbase Prime, an industry-leading cryptocurrency prime broker. This integration gives Adroit clients the ability to access Coinbase Prime's advanced trading platform with access to over 140 crypto assets, alongside global fixed income, currency, and commodities markets. The Adroit-Coinbase connection is live, integrated via API, and available to all Adroit EMS clients with Coinbase Prime accounts.

"Digital currency is increasingly part of the mainstream conversation, and Coinbase is a clear leader in this space," said Greg Azrak, Head of Business Development at Adroit. "The order book protocol fits seamlessly with our best-in-class FICC EMS and allows institutional investors to see streams, take liquidity, and leave orders. We are excited to integrate Coinbase's broad and deep crypto liquidity to further unlock cross-product execution for our mutual clients."

"A key part of our strategy is to enable trading access to institutional clients from their existing technology solutions. Integrating with Adroit as a premier cross-asset solution helps us with distribution to the largest institutional investors, and furthers adoption of the crypto market as a whole" said Brett Tejpaul, Head of Coinbase Institutional.

About Adroit:

We know OTC. Since 2014, Adroit has offered the leading multi-asset front office O/EMS solution, and empowers the most sophisticated of investment managers. It is designed from the ground up to handle the intricacies of trading complex assets, including OTC derivatives, bonds, and FX. Adroit brings a passion to maximize trader productivity, minimize transaction costs, highlight market opportunities, and ensure trading compliance. Our architecture features open APIs, for speedy implementation and maximum flexibility.

