ADS-TEC Energy strengthens market position in battery storage sector in Austria



EQS-Media / 04.02.2026 / 14:30 CET/CEST



ADS-TEC Energy BESS5000 large-scale battery system on its way to a customer in Austria" height="375" src="https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=download2_file&code_str=41b84d4be5497b06117b3de6b5825256" width="500"/>

An ADS-TEC Energy BESS5000 large-scale battery system on its way to a customer in Austria

One year in, ADS-TEC Energy Austria has won battery storage projects with municipal utilities, energy providers and industrial customers

Reference project in Carinthia is now live and trading in energy markets

End-to-end approach ensures business viability, resilience, and integration with markets

Nürtingen (Germany)/ Kärnten (Austria), 4 February 2026 – ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ: ADSE) today marked the successful completion of its first year in the Austrian market including an expanded presence in the Austrian energy market. In 12 months, ADS-TEC Energy has secured battery energy storage wins across public utilities, energy providers and industrial customers. One system is already live, while further projects are underway and scheduled to go live by mid-2026.

“Austria has been committed to renewable energy for many years, and battery storage is the key enabling technology to ensure that these systems operate reliably and economically. Storage makes renewable generation predictable, resilient, and economically viable,” said Thomas Speidel, CEO of ADS-TEC Energy.

A central reference project was implemented in partnership with the Austrian energy company, AAE, in Kärnten. At the heart of the installation is an ADS-TEC Energy BESS5000 large-scale battery system at an agrivoltaics (agriPV) site and fully integrated with a regional energy system that combines photovoltaic, wind, and hydropower generation.

The storage system has evolved from a pure infrastructure asset into an active market opportunity. It is allowing AAE to participate in energy trading. And, as well as delivering new revenue streams, the battery system provides grid backup and helps optimize AAE’s energy system.

“Today, our customers expect more than a product. They are looking for a partner who combines technology, system expertise and operational experience. This is exactly where our strength lies: we deliver integrated solutions including hardware, software and services that perform in the field and create long-term value,” said Roland Klauss, CEO of ADS-TEC Energy Austria.

ADS-TEC Energy offers a comprehensive solution for battery energy storage projects and supports customers across the entire value chain, from project development and system design through commissioning and market integration. A key component is an economic assessment of each project based on a holistic view of energy markets. ADS-TEC Energy develops robust business cases and supports customers to optimize revenues and return on investment.

Furthermore, resilience and supply security have become decisive factors for many customers. Depending on the configuration and system integration, large-scale battery systems can fulfil multiple security roles: providing emergency power for critical loads, supporting island mode operations during grid outages, and contributing to blackout preparedness, for example through system stabilization and controlled restart capabilities with energy generation assets. ADS-TEC Energy also meets the growing requirements for cyber security, leveraging its established expertise in industrial IT systems. These system-level capabilities were a decisive factor for several customers when selecting ADS-TEC Energy as their partner.

As part of the global ADS-TEC Energy Group, ADS-TEC Energy Austria serves as the central point of contact for battery storage projects in Austria and supports selected neighboring markets in Southeastern Europe. Its proximity to customers, grid operators and project partners allows the company to address national regulatory frameworks and market specifics efficiently and effectively.

About ADS-TEC Energy

With more than a decade of experience in lithium-ion technologies, ADS-TEC Energy develops and manufactures battery storage solutions and ultra-fast charging systems, including advanced energy management software. ADS-TEC Energy’s battery-buffered fast-charging technology enables electric vehicles to charge at ultra-high power levels even on weak grids, all within an exceptionally compact design.

Headquartered in Nürtingen, Baden-Württemberg, the company was nominated by the President of Germany for the German Future Prize and was inducted into the “Circle of Excellence” in 2022. The outstanding quality and performance of ADS-TEC Energy’s systems are the result of extensive investment in in-house development and high levels of vertical integration. With its advanced technology platforms, ADS-TEC Energy is a trusted partner for automotive manufacturers, energy providers, and charging infrastructure operators worldwide.

For more information, visit: www.ads-tec-energy.com

Media Contact:

For ADS-TEC Energy:

Katharina Decken

Marketing & Communications

press@ads-tec-energy.com

For ADS-TEC Energy United States:

Breakaway Communications for ADS-TEC Energy

ads-tecpr@breakawaycom.com