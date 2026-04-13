ADS-TEC FY25 Loss Narrows; Foresees Demand Growth Ahead

(RTTNews) - ADS-TEC Energy PLC (ADSE), a provider of battery-based energy storage and fast-charging systems, on Monday reported a narrower loss in its fiscal 2025, supported mainly by finance income despite weak revenues. Further, the company foresees growth in demand and service revenues in future.

For the fiscal 2025, net loss narrowed to 55.19 million euros, from loss of 97.96 million euros last year.

Net finance income was 1.25 million euros, compared to prior year's expenses of 88.86 million euros.

Finance income for the financial 2025 was 60.79 million euros, compared to 0.024 million euros a year ago

Operating result was 56.69 million euros, compared to 8.61 million euros in the previous year.

Net revenue declined to 31.56 million euros from 110.01 million euros a year earlier, which was mainly impacted by a key customer insolvency in the legacy EV charging hardware segment. In addition, the result reflected the shift toward new models that have yet to generate revenue.

Looking ahead, the company expects demand to support a gradual recovery in the EV charging business, driven by continued EV adoption and the ongoing need for charging infrastructure. Further, fleet and corporate demand are projected to contribute to EV market growth in the coming years.

ADS-TEC's newly established C&I sales pipeline is expected to progressively translate into revenues as projects are executed.

The company continues to advance the development of its large-scale battery project, which is expected to reach ready-to-build status in 2026.

Own & Operate business would start contributing to its revenues, as installations are rolled out and become operational.

Further, Service revenues are expected to continue to grow, with the support of the expansion of the installed base and associated service contracts.

On the Nasdaq, shares of ADS-TEC gained 0.08 percent in after hours, trading at $11.81, after closing Friday's regular trading at $11.80

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