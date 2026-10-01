ADS-TEC Energy Aktie

ADS-TEC Energy für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A3DA9W / ISIN: IE000DU292E6

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01.10.2026 10:17:43

ADS-TEC H1 Loss Widens, Operating Loss Narrows; Advances Gigawatt-Scale Storage Project

(RTTNews) - ADS-TEC Energy PLC (ADSE), a German battery storage and ultra-fast charging solutions provider, on Thursday reported a wider net loss in the first half of fiscal 2026, while operating loss narrowed on expense control, amid weak revenues.

Moving forward, the company said it is advancing its 1 GW / 4 GWh SKM large-scale storage project in southern Germany, with project financing processes underway, while continuing to build its Own & Operate network.

In the first half, the company reported net loss of €42.0 million, compared to loss of €14.8 million in the prior-year period, primarily reflecting non-cash fair-value remeasurements of warrant liabilities.

Operating loss, however, narrowed to €26.3 million from €30.0 million a year earlier, driven by lower costs.

Meanwhile, revenue declined to €7.4 million from €14.6 million in the prior-year period.

Service revenue was stable at €4.5 million, and charging revenue reflected the ongoing transition toward a more diversified customer model.

Further, the company said it sees signs of an improving market environment and expects continued momentum across its Charging, C&I storage and Own & Operate businesses.

In the after-market activity on the Nasdaq, the shares traded 2 cents or 0.18 percent higher at $11.00.

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ADS-TEC Energy Plc Registered Shs 9,06 -3,21% ADS-TEC Energy Plc Registered Shs

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