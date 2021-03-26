Adsero Security and Ballast Services Announce Partnership to Provide Comprehensive IT Cyber Security Services

TAMPA, Fla., March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Adsero Security and Ballast Services are pleased to announce their integrated partnership to provide comprehensive IT security compliance and managed services. Business leaders are challenged with complex and fragmented cyber security services, and this partnership enables customers to immediately benefit from a seamless service that significantly improves their on-going security posture. Together, this dynamic team delivers exceptional IT security and compliance services for customers across many verticals including retail, healthcare, financial, education, entertainment, restaurant, technology, transportation, manufacturing, distribution, energy and government industries.

"This proven partnership allows us to leverage and advance our comprehensive security solutions for customers of all sizes and security needs," said Jason Martino, Managing Partner with Adsero Security. "IT security services and compliance must go hand-in-hand in order to provide the best value for customers, enabling them to truly operate both efficiently and securely."

Both companies leverage their organization's tenured expertise, values and vision, while helping their clients establish a comprehensive security posture with consistent compliance alignment. Adsero and Ballast customers benefit from the partnership with services including security risk assessments, penetration testing, compliance audit preparation and remediation, risk management, disaster recovery assessments and planning, security infrastructure patching, advanced threat monitoring and response, configuration and back up management, managed endpoint detection and response, and employee security awareness training.

"Ballast is excited to partner with Adsero and utilize the full strength of our combined capabilities," said Keith Archibald, CEO at Ballast Services. "Our fully integrated processes and mature services deliver comprehensive cyber security lifecycle solutions to our customers, enabling a significant on-going value for our clients. Our customers have peace of mind and are able to focus on their business, while we continuously work to improve their IT security, reliability and availability."

About Ballast Services, Inc.



Based in Tampa FL, Ballast Services is a leading security focused IT solutions provider. The company offers executive advisory, professional and secure managed services that improve the security, availability and reliability of IT, while consistently optimizing customer IT spend. Ballast's mission is to Innovate, Optimize, Stabilize and Secure Customer IT environments. For more information about Ballast Services or to contact Ballast please visit https://ballastservices.com/engage-ballast

About Adsero Security



Adsero Security has over 46 years of experience in the IT industry working hands on with the software, hardware and regulations that are critical in today's security landscape. With experience in health care, financial, retail, NPO, telecommunications, software development & enterprise IT Adsero has the depth of knowledge to help businesses identify and resolve gaps in policy, security, risk, compliance and implementation, no matter which industry vertical. Adsero's focus is real world security for small-to-medium sized businesses that are regulated by standards such as SOC, PCI-DSS Compliance, ISO 27001 Information Security Management, HIPAA & HITECH Compliance. Adsero Security focuses on value-add services that help customers implement effective, actionable solutions. Contact us today to schedule a time to discuss how Adsero can assist with your current security landscape and compliance requirements.

