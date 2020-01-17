ADT Launches Own DIY Home Security Brand - Freedonia Group Analysis

CLEVELAND, Jan. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The rise of DIY home security is driving traditional vendors to pursue new growth strategies. Recent activity at ADT exemplifies how firms that have historically focused their business on professional monitoring are expanding to offer their own branded security equipment that users can monitor themselves without having to sign a long-term contract – a key to competing with firms like Amazon, Nest, and SimpliSafe. Freedonia's newly published Safety & Security Alarms explores the impact of these and other trends on the $4.5 billion US market for safety and security alarms.

Blue by ADT banks on ADT's name & reputation

ADT has invested significantly in recent years to adapt to the evolving home security market. In 2017, for example, the company introduced ADT Canopy – which could equip any number of leading DIY devices with ADT monitoring services for a monthly fee – then partnered with Samsung and other innovators in the smart home space to integrate ADT systems with various IoT platforms. Now the company is expanding its brand to encompass DIY security equipment as well as professional monitoring:

By introducing its own brand of DIY security equipment – Blue by ADT – ADT can continue to leverage its strong reputation in monitoring services while attracting new customers – such as price-sensitive millennials and baby boomers – with lower cost, entry-level DIY products.

– ADT can continue to leverage its strong reputation in monitoring services while attracting new customers – such as price-sensitive millennials and baby boomers – with lower cost, entry-level DIY products. The inaugural equipment includes a video doorbell, an indoor camera (which can also detect sounded smoke/carbon monoxide alarms), and an outdoor camera – a similar lineup to ADT's leading competitors in smart home security.

