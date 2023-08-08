ADT Q2 Profit Flat With Last Year, Tops View; Cuts Annual Revenue Outlook; To Sell Commercial Unit

(RTTNews) - ADT Inc. (ADT) Tuesday reported a profit of $92 million or $0.10 per share for the second quarter, flat with last year. The company also announced its decision to divest the commercial business for $1.6 billion.

ADT plans to use the net proceeds from the sale to reduce debt. The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2023. The company also lowered its full-year revenue outlook.

For the second quarter, the company reported earnings of $148 million or $0.16 per share excluding items, that beat the average estimate of analysts polled by Thomson-Reuters of $0.06 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Quarterly revenue declined to $1.593 billion from $1.601 billion last year. The consensus estimate stands at $1.65 billion.

For the full year, the company now sees revenue in the range of $6.3 billion- $6.5 billion, down from the prior outlook of $6.6 billion- $6.85 billion. Adjusted EPS outlook for the year remains unchanged at $0.30 - $0.40.

Analysts expect the company to report earnings of $0.34 per share on revenue of $6.66 billion for the year.