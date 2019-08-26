Adtalem Global Education Names Mike Randolfi Chief Financial Officer

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE: ATGE), a leading workforce solutions provider, today announced that Mike Randolfi has been appointed senior vice president and chief financial officer (CFO), succeeding Patrick Unzicker, effective immediately. In this role, Randolfi is responsible for Adtalem’s finance, accounting, treasury, tax, internal audit, real estate and Shared Operations Center of Excellence operations. Randolfi was most recently CFO at Groupon (NASDAQ: GRPN).

"Mike has the ideal blend of strategic and operational expertise to help lead Adtalem to its next phase of growth. His experience supporting a variety of global consumer services companies, passion for building and leading world-class teams and deep knowledge in financial planning and analysis will be invaluable as we continue our transformation into a leading workforce solutions provider. We are delighted that Mike is joining our leadership team as CFO as we drive our strategy and continue to serve our students and employer partners,” said Lisa Wardell, chairman, president and CEO. "I also want to thank Patrick for partnering with me as our CFO during a time of significant transition and shareholder value creation for the company.”

Prior to his role as CFO at Groupon, Randolfi served as CFO of Orbitz, where he drove a number of substantial operational improvements, facilitated the acquisition of Travelocity’s business-to-business travel segment and played a significant role in the eventual sale of the company to Expedia. Prior to Orbitz, Randolfi spent 14 years with Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL) in a variety of executive financial roles culminating in senior vice president, controller. At Delta, Randolfi helped lead the analysis, integration and synergy achievement associated with the merger with Northwest Airlines, a $14 billion company.

About Adtalem Global Education

The purpose of Adtalem Global Education is to empower students to achieve their goals, find success and make inspiring contributions to our global community. Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE: ATGE; member S&P MidCap 400 Index) is a leading workforce solutions provider and the parent organization of Adtalem Educacional do Brasil (IBMEC, Damásio and Wyden institutions), American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Association of Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialists, Becker Professional Education, Chamberlain University, EduPristine, OnCourse Learning, Ross University School of Medicine and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine. For more information, please visit adtalem.com and follow us on Twitter (@adtalemglobal) and LinkedIn.

