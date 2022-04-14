AdTheorent Uses Machine Learning-Powered Predictive Advertising to Boost Donations and Drive Awareness for American Cancer Society

AdTheorent's performance-first platform drove a 68% engagement rate and delivered a Return on Ad Spend that exceeded benchmark by 117%

NEW YORK, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc. ("AdTheorent" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: ADTH), a leading programmatic digital advertising company using advanced machine learning technology and privacy-forward solutions to deliver measurable value for advertisers and marketers, today announced campaign results from a recent digital fundraising campaign for American Cancer Society (ACS). The campaign goal was to drive cost-effective donations and positive Return on Ad Spend (RoAS), as well as raise awareness of ACS. The campaign drove strong donations revenue, yielding an overall campaign RoAS which was 2-times more efficient than the ACS target benchmark.

The Approach:

AdTheorent worked with Tombras, media agency of record for ACS, to drive efficient donations and achieve a strong RoAS, in addition to increasing awareness of the brand's core areas of focus, including: advocacy, discovery, and patient support. In order to achieve the dual-pronged objectives, AdTheorent leveraged a mix of cross-device rich media, interactive banners and display tactics, targeted using AdTheorent's advanced predictive advertising platform. AdTheorent developed custom machine learning models fueled by non-individualized statistics to identify and reach consumers with the highest likelihood of completing the required campaign actions. AdTheorent's programmatic performance optimizers utilized myriad signals in the custom predictive models such as ad position, publisher, geo-intelligence, non-individualized user device attributes, location DMA, time of day, connection signal and many others to find the most qualified users and reach ACS' target audience of prospective donors, current donors, and lapsed donors, with a national footprint. Additionally, AdTheorent utilized real-time contextual signals to identify and reach consumers engaging with content related to ACS or charitable donations. Through in-unit pixel placement, user engagement fueled targeting allowing AdTheorent to optimize in real-time and scale targeting to drive results for each targeting tactic.

"Every dollar raised helps the American Cancer Society improve the lives of people with cancer and their families as the only organization that integrates advocacy, discovery and direct patient support," said Ben Devore, Director, Media Strategy at ACS. "Every bit of our campaign spend needs to be optimized for the best possible performance, so our key advertising goal was to reach the most probable donors, and then engage them in a way that would drive donations. AdTheorent helped us outperform our KPIs, with a very efficient return on ad spend and an exceptionally high engagement rate of nearly 70% throughout the duration of the campaign – which helps our organization achieve greater impact, overall."

The Results:

The campaign exceeded all benchmarks across all tactics:

Total donation revenue was 117% above ACS RoAS benchmark;

Custom rich media units drove a 68% engagement rate, exceeding AdTheorent's non-profit benchmarks by 278%; and

Interactive banners drove a 1.5% click-through rate (CTR) -- 87.5% percent above ACS benchmark.

AdTheorent's data driven-platform identified targeting variables which yielded conversion lift, providing valuable insights for future flights of the campaign.

"AdTheorent Predictive Advertising uses advanced machine learning and data science to drive real-world performance and advertiser ROI in the most privacy-forward and efficient manner," said James Lawson, CEO at AdTheorent. "We are honored to work with Tombras and ACS to further ACS's vital mission. And we are proud of the results we have helped produce, driving donation revenue at an efficiency rate 2X greater than ACS expectations."

About AdTheorent

AdTheorent uses advanced machine learning technology and privacy-forward solutions to deliver impactful advertising campaigns for marketers. AdTheorent's industry-leading machine learning platform powers its predictive targeting, geo-intelligence, audience extension solutions and in-house creative capability, Studio A\T. Leveraging only non-sensitive data and focused on the predictive value of machine learning models, AdTheorent's product suite and flexible transaction models allow advertisers to identify the most qualified potential consumers coupled with the optimal creative experience to deliver superior results, measured by each advertiser's real-world business goals.

AdTheorent is consistently recognized with numerous technology, product, growth and workplace awards. AdTheorent was awarded "Best AI-Based Advertising Solution" (AI Breakthrough Awards) and "Most Innovative Product" (B.I.G. Innovation Awards) for four consecutive years. Additionally, AdTheorent is the only six-time recipient of Frost & Sullivan's "Digital Advertising Leadership Award." AdTheorent is headquartered in New York, with fourteen offices across the United States and Canada. For more information, visit adtheorent.com.

About Tombras

Tombras is a 430+ person full service, independent advertising agency headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee connecting data and creativity for business results. Named a FastCo Most Innovative Company, to the AdAge A-List and a Most Effective Independent Agency per Effie Worldwide. Tombras is one of the fastest growing full-service independent agencies with offices in New York, Atlanta, Washington, D.C., Charlotte, NC, and headquarters in Knoxville. Tombras works with notable brands including American Cancer Society, Big Lots, MoonPie, Mozilla Firefox, Orangetheory Fitness, Pernod Ricard and others. More information: tombras.com.

About American Cancer Society

The American Cancer Society is on a mission to free the world from cancer. We invest in lifesaving research, provide 24/7 information and support, and work to ensure that individuals in every community have access to cancer prevention, detection, and treatment. For more information, visit cancer.org.

