ADTRAN, Inc. Reports Earnings for the Fourth Quarter of 2021 and Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

ADTRAN, Inc., (NASDAQ:ADTN) ("ADTRAN” or the "Company”), today announced financial results for the fourth quarter of 2021. For the quarter, revenue was $154.2 million. Earnings for the fourth quarter of 2021 were a net loss of $4.2 million and earnings per share was a loss of $0.09. Non-GAAP net income was $4.7 million and non-GAAP earnings per share was $0.10. Non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP earnings per share exclude stock-based compensation expense, acquisition related expenses, amortizations and adjustments, restructuring expenses, amortization of pension actuarial losses, asset impairments, deferred compensation related adjustments, change in valuation allowance related to our deferred tax assets, and the tax effect of these adjustments to net income (loss). The reconciliations between GAAP net income (loss) and earnings (loss) per share to non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP earnings per share are set forth in the table provided below.

ADTRAN Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Tom Stanton stated, "We continue to experience unprecedented demand for our solutions with another record-setting quarter for bookings. These record bookings were combined with record product revenue for both our fiber access platforms, up 48% year-over-year, and residential Wi-Fi platforms, up 72% year-over-year. The growth in these strategic segments was across a diverse mix of large and small service providers in the U.S. and Europe, highlighting the success we have had with customer diversification. Our success in capturing fiber footprint, bundling mesh Wi-Fi platforms and cloud software with fiber access, and the portfolio synergies offered by the announced ADVA combination provide an optimistic outlook for continued growth.”

The Company also announced that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend for the fourth quarter of 2021. The quarterly cash dividend of $0.09 per common share is to be paid to the Company’s stockholders of record as of the close of business on February 17, 2022. The payment date will be March 3, 2022.

To provide additional transparency, we have disclosed in the tables below non-GAAP operating income, which has been reconciled to operating (loss), and non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP earnings per share - basic and diluted, which have been reconciled to net (loss) income and (loss) earnings per share - basic and diluted, in each case as reported based on Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States ("U.S. GAAP”). These non-GAAP financial measures exclude certain items which management believes are not reflective of the ongoing operating performance of the business. We believe this information is useful in providing period-to-period comparisons of the results of our ongoing operations. Additionally, these measures are used by management in our ongoing planning and annual budgeting processes. We believe the presentation of non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP earnings per share - basic and diluted, when combined with the U.S. GAAP presentation of operating (loss), net (loss) income and (loss) earnings per share - basic and diluted, is beneficial to the overall understanding of ongoing operating performance of the Company.

These non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with, or an alternative for, U.S. GAAP and therefore should not be considered in isolation or as a substitution for analysis of our results as reported under U.S. GAAP. Additionally, our calculation of non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP earnings per share - basic and diluted, may not be comparable to similar measures calculated by other companies.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (In thousands) December 31, December 31, 2021 2020 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 56,603 $ 60,161 Restricted cash 215 18 Short-term investments 350 3,131 Accounts receivable, net 158,742 98,827 Other receivables 11,228 21,531 Inventory, net 139,891 125,457 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 9,296 8,293 Total Current Assets 376,325 317,418 Property, plant and equipment, net 55,766 62,399 Deferred tax assets, net 9,079 9,869 Goodwill 6,968 6,968 Intangibles, net 19,293 23,470 Other non-current assets 30,971 25,425 Long-term investments 70,615 80,130 Total Assets $ 569,017 $ 525,679 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Accounts payable $ 102,489 $ 49,929 Unearned revenue 17,737 14,092 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 13,673 13,609 Accrued wages and benefits 14,900 15,262 Income tax payable, net 6,560 1,301 Total Current Liabilities 155,359 94,193 Non-current unearned revenue 9,271 6,888 Pension liability 11,402 18,664 Deferred compensation liability 31,383 25,866 Other non-current liabilities 4,500 7,124 Total Liabilities 211,915 152,735 Stockholders' Equity 357,102 372,944 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 569,017 $ 525,679

Condensed Consolidated Statements of (Loss) Income (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue Network Solutions $ 138,809 $ 114,091 $ 498,834 $ 438,015 Services & Support 15,349 16,038 64,170 68,495 Total Revenue 154,158 130,129 563,004 506,510 Cost of Revenue Network Solutions 91,797 65,734 307,841 244,226 Services & Support 7,926 10,878 36,786 44,733 Total Cost of Revenue 99,723 76,612 344,627 288,959 Gross Profit 54,435 53,517 218,377 217,551 Selling, general and administrative expenses 35,141 29,348 124,414 113,972 Research and development expenses 26,532 27,493 108,663 113,287 Asset impairments — — — 65 Operating Loss (7,238 ) (3,324 ) (14,700 ) (9,773 ) Interest and dividend income 1,957 905 2,844 1,936 Interest expense (16 ) (4 ) (34 ) (5 ) Net investment gain (loss) (1,181 ) 3,031 1,761 4,850 Other income (expense), net 1,151 (947 ) 3,824 (3,254 ) Loss Before Income Taxes (5,327 ) (339 ) (6,305 ) (6,246 ) Income tax benefit (expense) 1,137 6,453 (2,330 ) 8,624 Net (Loss) Income $ (4,190 ) $ 6,114 $ (8,635 ) $ 2,378 Weighted average shares outstanding – basic 48,914 48,111 48,582 47,996 Weighted average shares outstanding – diluted 48,914 48,532 (1) 48,582 48,288 (1) (Loss) earnings per common share – basic $ (0.09 ) $ 0.13 $ (0.18 ) $ 0.05 (Loss) earnings per common share – diluted $ (0.09 ) $ 0.13 (1) $ (0.18 ) $ 0.05 (1)

(1) Assumes exercise of dilutive stock options calculated under the treasury stock method.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (In thousands) Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021 2020 Cash flows from operating activities: Net (loss) income $ (8,635 ) $ 2,378 Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 16,084 16,627 Asset impairments — 65 Gain on investments (5,127 ) (5,802 ) Stock-based compensation expense 7,480 6,834 Deferred income taxes (1,784 ) (1,356 ) Other 112 216 Change in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net (60,864 ) (7,269 ) Other receivables 9,752 (4,732 ) Inventory, net (15,667 ) (25,582 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (7,146 ) (5,239 ) Accounts payable, net 53,270 4,543 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 10,063 5,093 Income taxes payable 5,470 (2,294 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 3,008 (16,518 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property, plant and equipment (5,669 ) (6,413 ) Proceeds from disposals of property, plant and equipment — 2 Proceeds from sales and maturities of available-for-sale investments 50,466 105,100 Purchases of available-for-sale investments (35,031 ) (56,767 ) Acquisition of note receivable — (523 ) Life insurance proceeds received 500 — Net cash provided by investing activities 10,266 41,399 Cash flows from financing activities: Dividend payments (17,529 ) (17,334 ) Repayment of bonds payable — (24,600 ) Proceeds from draw on line of credit 10,000 — Repayment of line of credit (10,000 ) — Tax withholdings related to stock-based compensation settlements (1,860 ) (1,043 ) Proceeds from stock option exercises 6,431 — Net cash used in financing activities (12,958 ) (42,977 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 316 (18,096 ) Effect of exchange rate changes (3,677 ) 4,502 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of year 60,179 73,773 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of year $ 56,818 $ 60,179 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information Cash paid during the year for interest $ 13 $ 24 Cash paid during the year for income taxes $ 1,780 $ 7,609 Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing activities Purchases of property, plant and equipment included in accounts payable $ 638 $ 108

Supplemental Information Reconciliation of Operating Loss to Non-GAAP Operating Income (Unaudited) (Amounts in table in thousands) Three Months ended

December 31, Twelve Months ended

December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Operating Loss $ (7,238 ) $ (3,324 ) $ (14,700 ) $ (9,773 ) Acquisition related expenses, amortizations and adjustments 6,529 (1) 1,051 (5) 15,999 (8) 4,550 (11) Stock-based compensation expense 2,023 (2) 1,778 (6) 7,480 (9) 6,834 (12) Restructuring expenses 102 (3) 2,581 (7) 411 (10) 6,229 (13) Deferred compensation adjustments (2 ) (4) 2,172 (4) 2,089 (4) 2,937 (4) Asset impairments — — — 65 (14) Settlement income — — — (28 ) (15) Non-GAAP Operating Income $ 1,414 $ 4,258 $ 11,279 $ 10,814

(1) $6.0 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses and $0.5 million is included in research and development expenses on the condensed consolidated statements of (loss) income. (2) $0.2 million is included in total cost of revenue, $1.2 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses and $0.6 million is included in research and development expenses on the condensed consolidated statements of (loss) income. (3) Less than $0.1 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses and less than $0.1 million is included in research and development expenses on the condensed consolidated statements of (loss) income. (4) Includes non-cash change in fair value of equity investments held in the ADTRAN, Inc. Deferred Compensation Program for Employees, all of which is included in selling, general and administrative expenses on the condensed consolidated statement of (loss) income. (5) $0.6 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses and $0.5 million is included in research and development expenses on the condensed consolidated statements of (loss) income. (6) $0.1 million is included in total cost of revenue, $1.1 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses and $0.6 million is included in research and development expenses on the condensed consolidated statements of (loss) income. (7) $0.2 million is included in total cost of revenue, $0.2 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses and $2.2 million is included in research and development expenses on the condensed consolidated statements of (loss) income. (8) Less than $0.1 million is included in total cost of revenue, $14.1 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses and $1.9 million is included in research and development expenses on the condensed consolidated statements of (loss) income. (9) $0.5 million is included in total cost of revenue, $4.6 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses and $2.4 million is included in research and development expenses on the condensed consolidated statements of (loss) income. (10) Less than $0.1 million is included in total cost of revenue, $0.2 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses and $0.2 million is included in research and development expenses on the condensed consolidated statements of (loss) income. (11) $0.3 million is included in total cost of sales, $2.3 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses and $1.9 million is included in research and development expenses on the condensed consolidated statements of (loss) income. (12) $0.4 million is included in total cost of sales, $4.0 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses and $2.4 million is included in research and development expenses on the condensed consolidated statements of (loss) income. (13) $0.5 million is included in total cost of sales, $1.8 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses and $3.9 million is included in research and development expenses on the condensed consolidated statements of (loss) income. (14) Includes abandonment of certain information technology projects. (15) Includes income related to certain freight forward claims settlements, all of which is included in total cost of sales on the condensed consolidated statements of (loss) income.

Supplemental Information Reconciliation of Net (Loss) Income and (Loss) Earnings per Common Share – Basic and Diluted to Non-GAAP Net Income and Non-GAAP Earnings per Common Share – Basic and Diluted (Unaudited) (Amounts in table in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months ended

December 31, Twelve Months ended

December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net (Loss) Income $ (4,190 ) $ 6,114 $ (8,635 ) $ 2,378 Acquisition related expenses, amortizations and adjustments 6,529 1,051 15,999 4,550 Stock-based compensation expense 2,023 1,778 7,480 6,834 Restructuring expenses 102 2,581 411 6,229 Deferred compensation adjustments(1) 673 601 1,225 (831 ) (3) Pension expense(2) 263 250 1,088 970 Valuation allowance 333 (5,420 ) 4,746 (2,798 ) Asset impairments — — — 65 Settlement income — — — (28 ) Tax effect of adjustments to net (loss) income (1,016 ) (1,716 ) (3,947 ) (4,805 ) Non-GAAP Net Income $ 4,717 $ 5,239 $ 18,367 $ 12,564 Weighted average shares outstanding – basic 48,914 48,111 48,582 47,996 Weighted average shares outstanding – diluted 48,914 48,532 48,582 48,288 (Loss) earnings per common share - basic $ (0.09 ) $ 0.13 $ (0.18 ) $ 0.05 (Loss) earnings per common share - diluted $ (0.09 ) $ 0.13 $ (0.18 ) $ 0.05 Non-GAAP earnings per common share - basic $ 0.10 $ 0.11 $ 0.38 $ 0.26 Non-GAAP earnings per common share - diluted $ 0.10 $ 0.11 $ 0.38 $ 0.26

(1) Includes non-cash change in fair value of equity investments held in deferred compensation plans offered to certain employees. (2) Includes amortization of actuarial losses related to the Company's pension plan for employees in certain foreign countries. (3) Includes net investment gain of $1.5 million related to the out-of-period remeasurement to historical cost basis of certain long-term investments held in the Company's stock as part of one of the Company's deferred compensation plans.

