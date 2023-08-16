Adtran builds on 30-year legacy of US telecommunications equipment manufacturing through strategic investment to support historic high-speed internet deployment

Adtran today announced the expansion of advanced telecommunications equipment manufacturing at its state-of-the-art facility in Huntsville, Alabama, to meet the growing demand for domestically produced network electronics, spurred by the Biden-Harris Administration’s $42.45 billion Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment (BEAD) Program and its Made-in-America policies in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

With a total investment of up to $5 million and the creation of up to 300 high-quality, good-paying jobs, today’s announcement is an exciting step forward in Adtran’s decades-long journey to make communications simpler and more affordable for millions of Americans.

Adtran is expanding its current US production of optical line termination (OLT) equipment and preparing to onshore the manufacturing of optical network terminals (ONTs).

To celebrate this announcement, ADTRAN is welcoming Mitch Landrieu, Senior Advisor to the President and White House Infrastructure Coordinator, and Alan Davidson, Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Communications and Information and NTIA Administrator, for a tour of its 270,000-square-foot manufacturing facility.

"As a leading US telecommunications equipment provider, we look forward to partnering with state broadband offices and network operators across the country as they expand secure, high-speed internet access to millions of Americans,” said Tom Stanton, CEO of Adtran. "This expansion not only represents a strategic investment in Adtran’s growing workforce and manufacturing capabilities but also demonstrates our long-term commitment to strengthening the domestic supply chain and securing communications networks with American-made equipment.”

Adtran is excited to welcome new employees to its team and is committed to investing in their success with on-the-job training and by extending the same industry-leading benefits it offers its current employees, including a college tuition reimbursement program.

Adtran is investing in the community by partnering with local area schools for its high school apprenticeship program and developing a co-op program for college students. The diversity of Adtran’s workforce reflects the diversity of Alabama: People of color make up over 40% of Adtran’s manufacturing team and one-third identify as African American. 57% of manufacturing employees are women, compared to a manufacturing industry average of just 30%.

"This announcement is the latest example of how we’re turning ‘Made in America’ into a reality and expanding manufacturing across the country,” commented Gina Raimondo, US Secretary of Commerce. "Thanks to President Biden’s Investing in America agenda, we will connect everyone in America to high-speed internet networks built by American workers with American-made equipment.”

"The Internet for All initiative is not just a connectivity program, it’s a jobs program – for the people who build the networks and for the people who make the equipment those networks need,” said Alan Davidson, Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Communications and Information and NTIA Administrator. "If network equipment can be made in America, it should be made in America. Companies like Adtran are stepping up and answering that call.”

"Access to high-speed internet is no longer a luxury – it is an essential tool to access education, healthcare and jobs,” commented Mitch Landrieu, Senior Advisor to the President and White House Infrastructure Coordinator. "President Biden’s Investing in America agenda has made the largest investment in high-speed internet in our country’s history to ensure all Americans are connected to affordable, reliable high-speed internet using Made-in-America materials. Adtran’s exciting announcement today is part of a manufacturing boom that is creating good-paying jobs and boosting our economy – including here in Huntsville, Alabama.”

"The Tennessee Valley has long been a national leader in developing the advanced technologies that support our modern industrial base. The investments announced today will help ensure that broadband is able to reach more Americans with equipment made right here in North Alabama, supporting our economy and the United States as a whole,” noted Dale Strong, US Representative (AL-05).

