11.04.2023 07:00:21

ADTRAN Cuts Q1 Margin, Revenue View Below Market Estimates; Sees Operating Loss

(RTTNews) - ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (ADTN), a provider of networking and communications equipment, on Tuesday trimmed its first-quarter forecast for adjusted operating margin and revenues, both below market estimates.

For the first quarter, preliminary adjusted operating margin is now expected to be between negative 1.0 percent and negative 2.5 percent, which is 6.0 percentage points to 7.5 percentage points below the lower end of the previous guidance range of 5.0 percent to 6.5 percent. The outlook is 6.9 percentage points to 8.4 percentage points below analyst consensus of 5.9 percent.

For the quarter, the company projects operating loss of $45.1 million to $55.3 million, and adjusted operating loss of $3.2 million to $8.2 million.

Further, for the quarter, preliminary GAAP revenue is now expected to be between $322 million and $326 million. The outlook is between 9.3 percent and 8.2 percent below the lower end of the previous guidance range of $355 million to $375 million. It is also between 11.6 percent and 10.5 percent below analyst consensus of $364.1 million.

The company is scheduled to release its first-quarter results on May 8 (Central Time) or May 9 (Central European Summer Time).

