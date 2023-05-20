|
20.05.2023 04:01:10
ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. to Meet with Investors at the Rosenblatt Securities Virtual Roadshow on May 25, 2023
ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTN), announced today that Company representatives will meet with investors at the Rosenblatt Securities Virtual Roadshow on May 25, 2023.
Adtran representatives will discuss company performance and current industry trends that may affect the market and Adtran’s business.
What: Rosenblatt Securities Virtual Roadshow
When: May 25, 2023
Where: Virtual Conference
The matters discussed at this conference may include certain forward-looking statements that represent the Company’s expectations or beliefs and reflect management’s best judgment based on factors currently known. These statements by their nature involve substantial risks and uncertainties, which may be beyond the Company’s control. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Additional information concerning factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements is contained in the sections captioned "Risk Factors,” "Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” and elsewhere in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
About Adtran
ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTN) is the parent company of Adtran, Inc., a leading global provider of open, disaggregated networking and communications solutions that enable voice, data, video and internet communications across any network infrastructure. From the cloud edge to the subscriber edge, ADTRAN empowers communications service providers around the world to manage and scale services that connect people, places and things. Adtran solutions are used by service providers, private enterprises, government organizations and millions of individual users worldwide. ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. is also the largest shareholder of ADVA. Find more at Adtran, LinkedIn and Twitter.
