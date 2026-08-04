ADTRAN Holdings Q2 Loss Narrows, Shares Down

(RTTNews) - ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (ADTN), a networking and communications platforms provider, reported a narrower loss in the second quarter of 2026, due to higher revenue generated. Furthermore, the company issued its outlook for the third quarter.

In the pre-market activity on the Nasdaq, the shares were trading 8.35 percent down at $8.12, after closing Monday's trading 4.11 percent up.

Loss attributable to the company's stockholders was $10.32 million, down from $19.04 million in the previous year. Loss per share narrowed to $0.13 from $0.24 a year ago. Operating margin was negative 3.6 percent compared to negative 5.0 percent in the prior year.

Adjusted net income, attributable to the company's common stockholders was $3.41 million, compared to loss of $0.26 million in the same quarter last year. Adjusted Earnings per share were $0.04 compared to loss of $0.00 in the prior year.

Adjusted Operating margin went up to 3.8 percent from 3 percent in the previous year.

Operating loss for the period dropped to $10.07 million from $13.32 million in the previous year.

Adjusted Operating Income increased to $10.60 million from $8.03 million a year ago.

The total revenue for the period went up to $281.15 million from $265.07 million a year ago.

For the third quarter of 2026, the Company stated that it expects revenue to be within a range of $275.0 million to $295.0 million. Adjusted operating margin is expected to be within a range of 1.5 percent to 5.5 percent.