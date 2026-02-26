Adtran Holdings Q4 Loss Narrows; Guides Q1

(RTTNews) - Adtran Holdings, Inc. (ADTN), a Huntsville, Alabama-based technology company, on Thursday reported its net loss narrowed in the fourth quarter due to higher revenue compared with the previous year.

For the fourth quarter, net loss attributable to the company narrowed to $3.60 million from $46.11 million in the previous year.

Loss per share were $0.02 versus $0.58 last year.

Net Income attributable to the company stockholders came in at $12.76 million compared with net loss pf $1.77 million in the prior year.

Earnings per share were $0.16 versus loss per share of $0.02 last year

Operating income came in at $4.48 million compared with loss of $16.77 million in the same period a year ago.

Revenue increased to $291.56 million from $243.85 million in the previous year.

The company on Thursday guided for first-quarter 2026 revenue in the range of $275 million to $295 million, with non-GAAP operating margin expected between 4% and 8%.

Adtran closed the regular trading session on February 26, 2026, at $10.69, up $0.11 or 1.04%. Later, in overnight trading, the share price rose to $11.03, gaining $0.34 or 3.18%, as of 01:36 AM EST.