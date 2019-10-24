ADTRAN, INC. to Present at the Needham Security, Networking and Communications Conference on November 12, 2019

ADTRAN®, Inc., (NASDAQ: ADTN), a leading provider of next-generation networking solutions, announced today that an ADTRAN representative will present at the Needham Security, Networking and Communications Conference on November 12, 2019.

ADTRAN representative will provide an update on the company and discuss industry trends that can impact the market and ADTRAN’s business. ADTRAN will webcast the presentation. To listen to the live webcast follow the link. http://wsw.com/webcast/needham93/adtn/

What: Needham Security, Networking and Communications Conference

When: November 12, 2019

Time: 12:10 pm

Where: InterContinental New York Times Square

The matters discussed at this conference may include certain forward-looking statements that represent the Company’s expectations or beliefs and reflect management’s best judgment based on factors currently known. These statements by their nature involve substantial risks and uncertainties, which may be beyond the Company’s control. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Additional information concerning factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements is contained in the sections captioned "Risk Factors,” "Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” and elsewhere in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191024005835/en/