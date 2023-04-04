Adtran joins SoFiN project to drive flexible, low-cost multi-sensing for critical industries

Adtran today announced that it is playing a key role in the EU-funded Software enabled Fiber optic multisensing Network (SoFiN) project. The initiative will develop a flexible platform for fiber-based sensing applications in critical infrastructure. Involving a consortium of eight partners from Germany, Denmark, Cyprus and Estonia, the four-year project will harness cloud connectivity and AI to improve monitoring of fiber-optic and power distribution networks as well as to reduce leakage in water supply systems. Adtran’s expertise in fiber assurance technology will be instrumental in engineering low-cost, energy-efficient and versatile multi-sensing systems.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230404005626/en/

Adtran’s fiber monitoring technology will play a key role in the SoFiN multi-sensing project. (Photo: Business Wire)

"We’re excited to contribute our know-how and experience to the SoFiN project. Together with our partners, we’ll develop and demonstrate an integrated and energy-efficient interrogator hardware setup that can easily be adapted to different sensing needs,” said Sander Jansen, GM of Infrastructure Monitoring, Adtran. "Our expertise in fiber assurance technology will play a crucial role in engineering low-cost, energy-efficient and versatile multi-sensing systems. This will deliver major benefits across a wide range of sectors from telecommunications to power grids.”

The SoFiN project has the potential to revolutionize the way critical infrastructure is supervised and protected. It will produce low-cost and energy-efficient multi-sensing systems expected to address the monitoring needs of various industries, including telecommunications, power grids and water supply networks. The platform will measure properties such as strain, temperature, vibration and acoustics through interrogator and sensor technology, cloud connectivity and AI-based signal interpretation. ADTRAN is leading the development of the interrogator platform and the new solution will be tested in a fiber network with Adtran customer and SoFiN partner, Tele2 Estonia, as well as a water supply network in Nicosia, Cyprus.

"We’re excited to work with such a talented and diverse group of partners. With our combined expertise, we’ll have a transformative impact on the way critical infrastructure is monitored and assured,” commented Asse Hang, head of international sales at Tele2 Estonia. "We expect the results of this project will be a major boost to our customers. Through SoFiN, we’re unlocking extra value in existing fiber networks, enabling operators of critical infrastructure to achieve new levels of visibility and control. What’s more, the low cost and energy efficiency of the system will put tomorrow’s sensing technology within a highly affordable price range.”

Adtran’s initial participation in the SoFiN project was under the name ADVA, prior to the merger of the two companies.

About Adtran

Adtran, Inc. is a leading global provider of open, disaggregated networking and communications solutions that enable voice, data, video and internet communications across any network infrastructure. From the cloud edge to the subscriber edge, Adtran empowers communications service providers around the world to manage and scale services that connect people, places and things. Adtran solutions are used by service providers, private enterprises, government organizations and millions of individual users worldwide. Adtran, Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTN and FSE: QH9). Find more at Adtran, LinkedIn and Twitter.

Published by

Adtran, Inc.

www.adtran.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230404005626/en/